Overview

Dr. Andrew Mallette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mallette works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Anorectal Abscess and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.