Dr. Andrew Mahaffey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from Texas A & M University and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.



Dr. Mahaffey works at Georgetown Womens Center in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.