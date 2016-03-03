Dr. Andrew Mackinnon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mackinnon, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mackinnon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1715 McCullough Ave Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 558-0122
- 2 509 SW Military Dr Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 558-0122
-
3
Specialist for Health4330 Medical Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 558-0122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
excellent bedside manner. Attention to detail. Listens to patient concerns with concern. Does not prescribe unnecessary procedures.
About Dr. Andrew Mackinnon, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730104993
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Mackinnon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackinnon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackinnon.
