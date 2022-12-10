See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (175)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Lyos works at Andrew Lyos, MD, FACS in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX.

Locations

    Andrew Lyos, MD, FACS
    9230 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4775
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Lyos Plastic Surgery (The Woodlands)
    10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 250, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 606-2981
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharoplasty
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Blepharoplasty
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Elated P. — Dec 10, 2022
About Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1801897343
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • University of Michigan Medical School
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Lyos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lyos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lyos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

175 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

