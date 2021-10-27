Dr. Andrew Luisi Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luisi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Luisi Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Luisi Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group295 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1288
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luisi is an outstanding doctor and he has taken excellent care of me. He is friendly and his demeanor puts me at ease. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a very competent and caring doctor!
About Dr. Andrew Luisi Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467428599
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luisi Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luisi Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luisi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luisi Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luisi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Luisi Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luisi Jr.
