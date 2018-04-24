Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lueder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Dr. Lueder works at
Locations
Partners in Rehab Medicine, P.A.2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 346 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 375-8987
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lueder was caring for me over a long month and a half stay in the hospital. He treated me good and helped with anything I needed. I go to him still for check-ups and he makes sure to help with anything I need from advice to getting scripts filled, and also feel like he gets personal and gets to know his clients. That always helps.
About Dr. Andrew Lueder, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1699926352
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lueder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lueder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lueder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lueder works at
Dr. Lueder has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lueder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lueder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lueder.
