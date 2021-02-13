Dr. Andrew Luea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Luea, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Luea, DO is an Urology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Luea works at
Locations
Bay Area Urology Associates3922 Cedar Run Rd, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0322
Munson Neurosurgery1221 Sixth St Ste 100, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0322
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0322
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luea?
Prior to the prostatectomy to remove my cancerous prostate, my family and I met with Dr Luea to discuss my case and the potential surgery. Dr Luea answered all of our questions patiently, clearly and fully. This appointment was open-ended and he was prepared to be with us for as long as we needed to ask questions. He thoroughly explained the procedure and discussed all possible post-operative side effects. I felt I knew exactly what to expect and knew the risks. The operation was without issue. After my six-week post-operative recovery, I was free to return to doing all sports I am involved in. I know I am much better off having had the procedure and thank Dr Luea and the entire Munson surgery staff for my very positive outcome.
About Dr. Andrew Luea, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1154558104
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luea has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Luea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luea.
