Dr. Andrew Luckey, MD

General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Andrew Luckey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They completed their fellowship with USC

Dr. Luckey works at Champaign Dental Group in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Dantae D Davies MD
    1189 Swallow Ln Ste 201, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    May 18, 2021
    Dr. Andrew Luckey is an incredible surgeon! I was referred to him for my gallbladder removal surgery. When I first saw him for a consultation, he was incredibly kind and incredibly thorough! He went over every bit of the procedure and discussed all risks involved. When I decided to move ahead with the surgery, he was VERY cautious because I had a pulmonary embolism and DVT just 6 months prior. He worked with all of my other doctors in order to ensure I had the safest surgery and recovery possible. He took every precaution available and so when I went into surgery, I felt 100% confident in him and his abilities. I had a successful surgery and I am recovering just as I should be. He has been just as amazing post surgery, in making sure I am healing. If you’re looking for a general surgeon, Dr. Luckey is your man! Not only is he incredibly kind, compassionate and personable, I also felt completely confident in his abilities as a surgeon. I am so thankful for Dr. Luckey!
    Monica H. — May 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Luckey, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1568516086
    Education & Certifications

    • USC
    • UC San Francisco
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Luckey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luckey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luckey works at Champaign Dental Group in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Luckey’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

