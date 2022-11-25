Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Lozen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 540, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 615-5142
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
DR LOZEN is the best he save my life after my accident he did 2 surgery on my spine neck he is so friendly and answer all your question god bless him
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1760624787
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Medical College Wisconsin
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
