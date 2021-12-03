Dr. Andrew Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Logan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Broward Health North and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
Broward Ophthalmology Group7401 N University Dr Ste 201, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 724-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Logan is excellent. I've been a patient of his for many years. He is very thorough and provides excellent care. He takes the time to explain everything and answers all questions.
About Dr. Andrew Logan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558430157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logan speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
