Dr. Andrew Lofman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lofman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Developmental Dentistry Pllc4050 W Maple Rd Ste 201, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301 Directions (248) 540-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His work is beyond superior! Three weeks after surgery and my tummy tuck scar is as perfect as it could be, very low and thin. Everything about it exceeded my expectations. I did a lot of research before choosing a surgeon, and Dr. Lofman’s name kept surfacing. I’m so glad I made this choice, I cannot praise him enough. Personally, he’s friendly and easy to talk to, relaxed and engaging.
About Dr. Andrew Lofman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093766040
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Dr. Lofman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lofman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lofman speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
