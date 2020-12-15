Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Livingston works at
Locations
-
1
Neurological and Spinal Surgery2222 S 16th St Ste 305, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 488-3002
-
2
Lincoln Surgical Hospital1710 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 484-0917
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?
Dr. Livingston rebuilt my spine almost from the bottom up. It was a 6 hour surgery. He explained the surgery to me in terms that I could understand and was great to work with.
About Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053569111
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston works at
Dr. Livingston has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livingston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.