Dr. Andrew Lituchy, MD
Dr. Andrew Lituchy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 365-4888Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lituchy is a higjly skilled cardiologist and communicates well with his patients.
About Dr. Andrew Lituchy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740287010
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
