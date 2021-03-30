See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Andrew Little, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Little, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Prince of Wales Private Hospital

Dr. Little works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ, Chandler, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix
    2910 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-2596
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    BNA C/O Arizona Neurological Institute
    10474 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-2596
    East Valley
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-3112
    Barrow Neurosurgical Associates
    7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 406-2596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colloid Cyst Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Little, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205016250
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Prince of Wales Private Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Little has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Chiari's Deformity and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

