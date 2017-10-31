Dr. Andrew Linn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Linn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Linn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UCSD School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Linn works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3370Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Elk Grove8220 Wymark Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Directions (916) 667-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From my first visit with Dr. Linn I knew I was in good hands. He took the time to become familiar with my history (3 previous back surgeries!) and provided several treatment options. He offered me a spinal cord stimulator which has worked very well for my back pain. After spending over a decade in other pain clinics, it's clear to me that this office is in a league of it's own. His assistant Sarah and his entire staff is excellent. I would recommend Dr. Linn to anyone with chronic pain.
About Dr. Andrew Linn, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pain Fellowship, Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Chief Resident, Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- General Surgery Internship, Ucsd School Of Medicine
- UCSD School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linn works at
Dr. Linn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Linn speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Linn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.