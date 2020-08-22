Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lin, MD
Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
NorthBay Health Women's Services - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 300, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Dr. Lin helped me through a major surgery (benign cystic teratoma and oophorectomy) and my last pregnancy. He is an amazing doctor who listens to your concerns and truly cares about his patients.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
