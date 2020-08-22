Overview

Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at NorthBay Health Women's Services in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

