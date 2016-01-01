Overview

Dr. Andrew Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Kaohsiung Medical College and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Lin works at ANDREW LIN MD in Sunnyvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.