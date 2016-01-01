Dr. Andrew Libertin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libertin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Libertin, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Libertin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Libertin works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.2726 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 455-5011
-
2
Gastroenterology Clinic & Endoscopy1622 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 399-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Libertin?
About Dr. Andrew Libertin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1568467561
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Libertin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Libertin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Libertin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Libertin works at
Dr. Libertin has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libertin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Libertin speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Libertin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libertin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libertin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libertin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.