Dr. Andrew Li-Yung Hing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li-Yung Hing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Li-Yung Hing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Li-Yung Hing, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baton Rouge General Medical Center
Dr. Li-Yung Hing works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics II - Pearland10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 120, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 486-7580
-
2
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li-Yung Hing?
My first time ever having to see an orthopedic and I'm so glad I schedule with Dr. Li. Dr. Li was very personable, and he took the time to explain everything in complete detail. I highly recommend Dr. Li. He made my first visit very pleasing. Thanks Dr. Li
About Dr. Andrew Li-Yung Hing, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1467694687
Education & Certifications
- Baton Rouge General Medical Center
- University Of St. Thomas, Houston, Texas
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li-Yung Hing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li-Yung Hing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li-Yung Hing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li-Yung Hing works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Li-Yung Hing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li-Yung Hing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li-Yung Hing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li-Yung Hing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.