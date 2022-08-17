Overview

Dr. Andrew Li, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Cedars-sinai Blood & Marrow Transplant Program in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.