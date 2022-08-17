Dr. Andrew Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Li, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
1
Cedars-sinai Blood & Marrow Transplant Program127 S San Vicente Blvd Fl 7, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-8030
- 2 8700 Beverly Blvd Ste 160W, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5246
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the second I walked into our first meeting, anxious and in dire need to get things moving so I could get back to the work I love to do, Dr. Li made me feel completely at ease. If you have to have your life balance in anyone's hands, I sincerely hope it's Dr. Li's. I loved everyone in his team-from his scheduling operator, Vanessa, to the nurses and his co-pilots like Dr. Gonzalez. Just a wonderful all round experience... if ya gotta have cancer I mean. Kind, efficient and most of all, successful.
About Dr. Andrew Li, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
