Dr. Andrew Lewandowski, DO

Pediatrics
Dr. Andrew Lewandowski, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, WI. 

Dr. Lewandowski works at Group Health Cooperative in Madison, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Clinic
    5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 222-9777
    Ghc Pharmacy Capitol
    675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 257-9700
    Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic
    8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 831-1766

Circumcision
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Circumcision
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Circumcision
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Rash
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Andrew Lewandowski, DO

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • 1184980849
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lewandowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lewandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lewandowski works at Group Health Cooperative in Madison, WI. View the full address on Dr. Lewandowski’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewandowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewandowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewandowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewandowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

