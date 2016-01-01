Dr. Andrew Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Levine, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Manases Night Clinic P.A.2302 S 77 Sunshine Strip Ste 102, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-0022
-
2
Jose Zamora MD PA4302 S Sugar Rd Ste 106, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 383-4041
-
3
Weslaco Urology Group1200 E Savannah Ave Ste 4, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 682-5105
-
4
Edinburg Kidney Center5406 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 668-1208
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Levine, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972574010
Education & Certifications
- BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
Dr. Levine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.