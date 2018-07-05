Dr. Andrew Levi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Levi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Levi, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Park Avenue Fertility1305 Post Rd Ste 100, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-6000
Park Avenue Fertility5520 Park Ave Ste WPG-250, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 372-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I can't say enough great things about Dr.Levi. Dr.Levi is extremely sensitive to the fact that most people visiting him, wanted to be pregnant yesterday and understands the urgency that couples feel. He makes time to get to know his patients and form relationships with them. You always feel that he has your best interest in mind.His office is truly one of a kind. The entire staff is welcoming, friendly, and always there for you.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Levi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levi works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.
