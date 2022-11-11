Overview

Dr. Andrew Lerman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from St. Matthew and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Lerman works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Medley, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.