Overview

Dr. Andrew Lepinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and York General Hospital.



Dr. Lepinski works at Urology, PC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.