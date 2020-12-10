Overview

Dr. Andrew Lenhardt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.