Dr. Lemoi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Lemoi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lemoi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Lemoi works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas E Mancini1050 Main St Unit 21, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-1132
-
2
Kristen R. Dimarco DO Ltd.215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 306, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 886-1132
-
3
South County Internal Medicine Inc.481 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 886-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemoi?
About Dr. Andrew Lemoi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1114912193
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemoi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemoi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemoi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.