Dr. Andrew Lemoi, DPM

Podiatry
4 (5)
Overview

Dr. Andrew Lemoi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.

Dr. Lemoi works at Thomas E Mancini DPM in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Wakefield, RI.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas E Mancini
    1050 Main St Unit 21, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-1132
  2. 2
    Kristen R. Dimarco DO Ltd.
    215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 306, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-1132
  3. 3
    South County Internal Medicine Inc.
    481 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-1132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrew Lemoi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114912193
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lemoi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemoi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

