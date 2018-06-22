Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 824 Southpark Cir Ste 102, Athens, TX 75752 Directions (903) 592-5601
-
2
Athens ENT & Allergy Center1701 S Palestine St Ste B, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 675-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehr?
Dr. Me he is so awesome and very compassionate. My daughter didn't have a single problem because he's so calm matured that it made her feel very comfortable. Her surgery went perfect and we couldn't have asked for a better doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518906809
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr
- U Tex SW Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Baylor University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.