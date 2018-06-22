See All Otolaryngologists in Athens, TX
Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD

Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.

They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    824 Southpark Cir Ste 102, Athens, TX 75752
    Athens ENT & Allergy Center
    1701 S Palestine St Ste B, Athens, TX 75751

  UT Health Athens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jun 22, 2018
    Dr. Me he is so awesome and very compassionate. My daughter didn't have a single problem because he's so calm matured that it made her feel very comfortable. Her surgery went perfect and we couldn't have asked for a better doctor.
    Kyle Lane in Athens, TX — Jun 22, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    33 years of experience
    English
    1518906809
    Education & Certifications

    Parkland Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr
    U Tex SW Med Ctr
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Baylor University
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Lehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lehr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

