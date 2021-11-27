Overview

Dr. Andrew Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Methodist Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.