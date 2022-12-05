Overview

Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Lee works at Steve Meyers, MD in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.