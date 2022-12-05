See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Lee works at Steve Meyers, MD in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint
    1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 810-0001
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.
    2821 Lackland Rd Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400
  3. 3
    Bone & Joint Clinic, Texas Health Care
    1711 Martin Dr # 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 804-6019
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr Lee is an excellent doctor who has taken great care of me. He didn’t rush into surgical options when I first saw him. When it became obvious I would have to have surgery, he explained everything about my rotator cuff repair and has been available to answer all my post-op questions. I I highly recommend him!
    Jerri Altman — Dec 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD
    About Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568873305
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Louis University
