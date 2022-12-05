Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-0001Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Health Care P.l.l.c.2821 Lackland Rd Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76116 Directions (949) 852-3400
-
3
Bone & Joint Clinic, Texas Health Care1711 Martin Dr # 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 804-6019Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee is an excellent doctor who has taken great care of me. He didn’t rush into surgical options when I first saw him. When it became obvious I would have to have surgery, he explained everything about my rotator cuff repair and has been available to answer all my post-op questions. I I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Andrew M Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1568873305
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
- Saint Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.