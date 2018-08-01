Dr. Andrew Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nuadvance Orthopedics915 Gessner Rd Ste 975, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 423-0990
-
2
NuAdvance Hand Center11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 890-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I went to Dr. Lee for a second opinion in 2013. Since then, I have had 3 successful surgeries on my left hand, wrist and thumb. He takes the time to explain all procedures & answers your questions. My recovery time was way faster than I expected. I’m in far less pain than I was prior to my surgeries. I’m very impressed with the results. Dr. Lee is awesome!!
About Dr. Andrew Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1356440325
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.