Dr. Andrew Leake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Leake, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Leake, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Leake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC7900 Shrader Rd, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 944-9904
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leake?
Dr. Leake was outstanding. I had major problems years ago with a bardport placement, and Dr. Leake allayed my fears, performed the placement with no complications and no pain. His staff was friendly, efficient and professional. I recommend him with no reservations.
About Dr. Andrew Leake, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1730405127
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leake works at
Dr. Leake has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.