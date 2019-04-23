Dr. Andrew Leader Cramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leader Cramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Leader Cramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Leader Cramer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Leader Cramer works at
Locations
Essex Neurological Associates PC6 Essex Center Dr Ste 307, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leader-Cramer is an excellent neurologist. He is British and he’s not going to give you a bunch of warm fuzzies if that’s what you’re looking for. He has treated my husband for over two years and we are always satisfied with the care he gives us. He takes time to answer our questions and is a highly-qualified and very caring physician. We, 100%, would recommend Dr. Leader Cramer to our family or friends
About Dr. Andrew Leader Cramer, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1942278171
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leader Cramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leader Cramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leader Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leader Cramer has seen patients for Epilepsy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leader Cramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leader Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leader Cramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leader Cramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leader Cramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.