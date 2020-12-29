Dr. Andrew Le, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Le, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center333 Madison St, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-3280
Southshore Foot and Ankle Surgery1026 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-3453
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Swift, excellent and compassionate care. Dr. Le saved my foot.
About Dr. Andrew Le, DPM
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.