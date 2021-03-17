Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Lazin works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Kidney Associates1921 Waldemere St Ste 306, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8722
-
2
21st Century Oncology LLC5350 University Pkwy Ste 207, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 917-8722Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Gulf Coast Kidney Associates375 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 493-3466SaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazin?
Very nice, personnel helpful Good experience
About Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881686079
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazin works at
Dr. Lazin has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazin speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.