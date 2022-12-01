Dr. Andrew Layne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Layne, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Layne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. Layne works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio1501 Bright Rd, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 424-0131Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
-
3
Blanchard Valley Hospital1900 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 423-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Layne?
Dr Layne and the whole staff are awesome. Dr Layne is personable and he doesnt rush you out the door.
About Dr. Andrew Layne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902899594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layne works at
Dr. Layne has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Layne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.