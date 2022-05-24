See All Rheumatologists in Charlotte, NC
Rheumatology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Laster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Laster works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthritis Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 936-0875

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 24, 2022
    I look forward to my appointments with dr laster. He is always kind and listens to my complaints. He has been my doctor for years and has worked miracles. I highly recommend him.
    Gaylord pender — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Laster, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669428488
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Laster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laster works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Laster’s profile.

    Dr. Laster has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Laster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

