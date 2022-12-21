Overview

Dr. Andrew Lanzone, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lanzone works at Advanced Orthopedics in East Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.