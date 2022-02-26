Overview

Dr. Andrew Lane, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Lane works at Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.