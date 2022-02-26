Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lane, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Lane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-3429
-
2
Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook500 Commack Rd Ste 104, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-5437
-
3
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-3429
-
4
Stony Brook University Medical Center100 NICOLLS RD, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-3429Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?
Just left our first appointment with Dr. Lane. Dr. Lane and his staff spent over an hour with us. He was professional, compassionate, and his bed side manner exceeded my expectations. I never felt rushed and Dr. Lane answered all of my questions. I made this appointment three months ago, and it was well worth the wait. I would highly recommend Dr. Lane
About Dr. Andrew Lane, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225070451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane works at
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.