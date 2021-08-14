Dr. Andrew Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
-
1
New England Retina Consultants3640 Main St Ste 203, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 732-2333
-
2
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 732-2333Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
I was referred to Dr Lam as an emergency patient on a Sat morning. He treated me with kindness and explained the situation clearly. I felt very confident in his skills and did the procedure quickly. Following his instructions, I have made a total recovery. I am grateful for his excellent care.
About Dr. Andrew Lam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952375586
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Hawaii
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.