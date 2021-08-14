See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Andrew Lam, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Lam works at New England Retina Consultants in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    New England Retina Consultants
    3640 Main St Ste 203, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-2333
    Baystate Medical Center Inc
    759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-2333
    Monday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 2:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2021
    I was referred to Dr Lam as an emergency patient on a Sat morning. He treated me with kindness and explained the situation clearly. I felt very confident in his skills and did the procedure quickly. Following his instructions, I have made a total recovery. I am grateful for his excellent care.
    Catherine Laird — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Lam, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952375586
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • University Of Hawaii
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
