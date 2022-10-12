See All Pediatric Urologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD

Pediatric Urology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Labbie works at Children's Urology Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Urology Associates
    3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 104, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 709-4869

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Hypospadias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altura Benefits
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Labbie?

    Oct 12, 2022
    I work in medicine. My son needed surgery to correct something that could have become a big problem. He had large cysts. Dr. Labbie was patient, never spoke badly about colleagues when I expressed dislike for a surgeon we saw prior. He remained positive this surgeon was a good man. A good surgeon. I looked at him and said I want you. From beginning to end (over years) we saw him, watched waited, he helped with financial issues on where and when to have the surgery, in house or at Joe DiMaggio. He was gentle kind and knew his stuff. He even gave us a little blessing after surgery for my son as well. He came out with a tooth necklace because his tooth had died from another accident. It needed to come out and he helped him. This man will forever hold a special place in my heart. My son was 2-4 yrs old at the time. He’s now 14. And he’s perfect. Thank you Dr. Labbie. We love you. You made miracles happen, and I’m forever grateful. My son just loved him And he put him at ease. Thank you.
    Renee Maniscalco — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Labbie to family and friends

    Dr. Labbie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Labbie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053357913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tex Chldns Hosp/Baylor University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tex
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Tex
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labbie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Labbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labbie works at Children's Urology Associates in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Labbie’s profile.

    Dr. Labbie has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labbie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Labbie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labbie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labbie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labbie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.