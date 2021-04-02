Overview

Dr. Andrew Kuntz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Kuntz works at Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.