Dr. Andrew Kuntz, MD
Dr. Andrew Kuntz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 429-0505
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Very knowledgeable. He is also great with the bedside manner.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kuntz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuntz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuntz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuntz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuntz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuntz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuntz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuntz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuntz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.