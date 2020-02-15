See All Neuroradiologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Andrew Ku, MD

Neuroradiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Ku, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.

Dr. Ku works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Alleghency Geneal Hospital
    320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3946
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Aneurysm
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Aneurysm

Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Bilateral Stroke Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Cavernous Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Venous Malformations Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vein of Galen Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 15, 2020
    Dedicated
    — Feb 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Ku, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366441792
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center-Trish Hospital
    • Duke, DUMC
    • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Harvard
    • Diagnostic Radiology
