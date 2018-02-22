Dr. Andrew Krumerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krumerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Krumerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Krumerman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Krumerman works at
Locations
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krumerman is all the things a doctor should be - professional, knowledgeable, thorough and most importantly, compassionate. After a year of being ill, I am finally feeling better, and I have Dr. Krumerman to thank.
About Dr. Andrew Krumerman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1134218548
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krumerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krumerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krumerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krumerman has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krumerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krumerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krumerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krumerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krumerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.