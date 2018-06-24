Dr. Andrew Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Krueger, MD
Dr. Andrew Krueger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Krueger works at
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 2A, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
He is my post cancer and kidney stone caregiver. He also treats my elderly mother. He is attentive, thorough, and gentle with procedures. Both of us were referred to him by other physicians who spoke highly of his qualifications . He treats us as intelligent adults, thoroughly discussing our needs and options. I recommend him highly.
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902821697
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Urology
Dr. Krueger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krueger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krueger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krueger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krueger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krueger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krueger.
