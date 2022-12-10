See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from City University of New York|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Krinsky works at Dr. Andrew H Krinsky MD in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Andrew H Krinsky MD
    Dr. Andrew H Krinsky MD
7401 N University Dr Ste 101, Tamarac, FL 33321
(954) 601-4886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Dec 10, 2022
    Very knowledgeable. Really takes his time. So nice to go to someone who knows about 50 + women.
    Jules — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609979079
    Education & Certifications

    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Yale University Medical School
    • City University of New York|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krinsky works at Dr. Andrew H Krinsky MD in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Krinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Krinsky has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Krinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

