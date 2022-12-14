Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Kramer works at
Locations
Surgery Group SC1665 South St, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 208-7874Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Surgery Group, SC87 N Airlite St Ste 150, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 208-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 59 year old male and have been puting off my first colonoscopy. I have known Dr. Kramer for many years and felt confident and comfortable in his care. Working with Dr. Kramer and his team was amazing in all areas including before, during and after the procedure. What Dr. Kramer uses for the prep was a breeze. (This was my biggest worry). The day of the procedure everyone was hands on with my pre-op nurse and all the doctors. The nurse even commented I was so relaxed. I told her, "I know I'm in good hands" with Dr. Kramer. Dr. Kramer removed two polyps and called me personaly with the results a few days later to let me know they were benign. I can't thank Dr. Kramer and his team enough for taking such good care of me. See you in 10 years.
About Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer speaks Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.