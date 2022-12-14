See All General Surgeons in Geneva, IL
Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (115)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Surgery Group SC in Geneva, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Group SC
    1665 South St, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 208-7874
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Surgery Group, SC
    87 N Airlite St Ste 150, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 208-7874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fistula
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Fistula
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Meckel's Diverticulum
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Spleen Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I am 59 year old male and have been puting off my first colonoscopy. I have known Dr. Kramer for many years and felt confident and comfortable in his care. Working with Dr. Kramer and his team was amazing in all areas including before, during and after the procedure. What Dr. Kramer uses for the prep was a breeze. (This was my biggest worry). The day of the procedure everyone was hands on with my pre-op nurse and all the doctors. The nurse even commented I was so relaxed. I told her, "I know I'm in good hands" with Dr. Kramer. Dr. Kramer removed two polyps and called me personaly with the results a few days later to let me know they were benign. I can't thank Dr. Kramer and his team enough for taking such good care of me. See you in 10 years.
    Paul O'Connell — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700881737
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

