Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD
Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer works at
General Surgery Clinic Kingsport444 Clinchfield St, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 398-7020
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-4000
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have had Dr. Kramer do one surgery and will have him do another one soon. He is very thorough and explains things well to patients and I personally like his personality. He does not come across as arrogant and seems to go with the minimum and least invasive techniques rather than a bunch of things you don't need. I can't think of a reason to seek another general surgeon and think if you go with him you will glad you did.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205844024
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
