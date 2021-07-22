Dr. Andrew Kovacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kovacs, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kovacs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Locations
Old Name Dr. Andrew G. Kovacs MD PA1111 Kane Concourse Ste 504, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 538-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kovacs is an Excellent professional neurologist. He was really precise in his diagnosis and he didn't leave any details unchecked. He is a very caring, responsible and knowledgable. One aspect that I really liked about him which surprised me (because is rare nowadays in the medical field), is how generous he is with his time. He knows how to listen And he did not leave any questions unanswered. For him, the patient comes first and he would take the time that is needed to find a solution to the problem. It wouldn’t be right not to mention the young lady Marcella at the front desk she deserves the five stars as well. She is a real sweetheart
About Dr. Andrew Kovacs, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Dr. Kovacs has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.