Dr. Andrew Kortz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kortz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kortz, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kortz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Kortz works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Clinic4570 Isabella Ingram Dr, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 438-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kortz?
As a medical provider myself, I highly recommend Dr. Kortz!!
About Dr. Andrew Kortz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1295710556
Education & Certifications
- Emory Eye Center Emory University
- Naval Hosp-Bethesda/Walter Reed AMC
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kortz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kortz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kortz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kortz works at
Dr. Kortz speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kortz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kortz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kortz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kortz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.